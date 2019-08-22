🧡SOCAL GREEN MEDS GRAND OPENING🧡 We are finally here! SoCal Green Meds is fully licensed and ready to bring safe and lab-tested cannabis straight to your door in Temecula! We are so happy to be delivering cannabis to our amazing patients. We want to thank every one of our patients for their trust and loyalty in us to supply them with the best medicinal cannabis for their needs. We deliver to anyone 18 years or older with a verifiable medical recommendation and valid government-issued ID. 24 Hours online! SoCal green meds’ website never sleeps! Order online 24 hours a day, even on holidays! 🧡AWESOME GRAND OPENING SPECIALS🧡 First-time patients and returning patients can all take advantage of our generous specials on many menu items. C9-0000251-LIC 951-401-8020 🧡951-401-8020🧡 IMPORTANT INFORMATION: SoCal Green Meds is here in Temecula with free-delivery! We are a very knowledgable and dependable staff that is ready to answer all of your questions. We completely understand the need to speak with a live person. We have an expansive menu with something for any budget you have. We are delighted in being able to update our menu with new and exciting items! We have a certificate of analysis available for any consumer upon request. Everything on our menu is lab tested and please do not hesitate to ask for a copy of any lab-tested product! We offer deliveries in 3 separate time windows for full-menu access. A limited menu is available with any-time delivery. Due to city and state regulations, we are only allowed to deliver to residential locations. Thank you so much for understanding. *Notice for ETA: Our ETA’s depend on the location and time of the order. We will always try our best to provide an accurate ETA but we ask that you please understand it may be subject to change at any time. Thank you so much for understanding. *Notice for online orders: The city and sales tax are not included and will be reflected on your receipt at the time of delivery. DELIVERY WINDOWS: First: 9 am - 3 pm *Must have placed a pre-order before 9 am. Place pre-orders on our website anytime! Second: 3 pm - 6 pm *Must have placed an order by 1 pm. Third: 6 pm - 10 pm *Must have placed an order by 6:30 pm *Due to the time it takes to input and verify a new patient, a new patient must have all orders and information submitted before 6:30. Any first-time order placed before 6:30 pm may be delivered on the same day in the third delivery window. If any order misses the cut-off time, it will be processed as a preorder for the following day. You may pre-order 24 hours a day on our website! *Please note that pre-orders will only be delivered during operation hours. BEFORE YOUR ORDER: Before placing your order, please send us a copy of a legal government-issued photo ID and your doctor's recommendation to help us verify you. RETURN POLICY: **Due to state regulations we are not permitted to exchange or return any product unless it is a factory defect. All products that are delivered in a damaged condition are guaranteed in our return policy. Please advise that all factory defects must be reported within 24 hours of your order. Thank you so much for your understanding** 🧡AWESOME GRAND OPENING SPECIALS🧡 First-time patients and returning patients can all take advantage of our generous specials on many menu items. 951-401-8020