FRIENDLY staff!! That’s a MUST for me. I’ve been several times and have never been disappointed!!! There IS another place in town where I HAVE been disappointed 4 of 5 times, customer service was HORRIBLE. Anyways, Society ONLY carries top shelf strains. I can only vouch for the flower here, but they way they operate and pride they have will carry over to the edibles and other stuff. I’m hoping they eventually carry more strains, but what they have is absolute 🔥 and will have something for everyone!