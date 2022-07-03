One of my favorite places to drop by. They have great daily/weekly deals along with the first time custy deals (first 10x I believe).It is the best savings for bulk buying. I bought all carts, I think it was like 7+, for a total of almost $200 before tax. After the discount I paid like $75 total. Placed my order online, was ready in less than 20 mins. Super fast service and no waiting in line. Homie Miles hooked me up with a free goodie while checking out. Thx man! Overall super satisfied with purchases, service(s), and prices. Def coming again and def recommend visiting if you havent before.