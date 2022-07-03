I’ve been in a few times before and come back often. This time I went in and had a great experience with Dan! He let me know of some deals that were missed on my first few visits and selected some amazing products for me to try. I love to point out great customer service and he was absolutely wonderful at his job. Will be back to let him know what I thought of the picks he gave me!
I always love coming here. The deals are great and the flower is good for the price! The other day I wanted to buy a lighter but they were out so the employee gave me his own personal lighter. He insisted I have it. What a guy!! Thanks Dan!
One of my favorite places to drop by. They have great daily/weekly deals along with the first time custy deals (first 10x I believe).It is the best savings for bulk buying. I bought all carts, I think it was like 7+, for a total of almost $200 before tax. After the discount I paid like $75 total.
Placed my order online, was ready in less than 20 mins.
Super fast service and no waiting in line.
Homie Miles hooked me up with a free goodie while checking out. Thx man!
Overall super satisfied with purchases, service(s), and prices.
Def coming again and def recommend visiting if you havent before.
