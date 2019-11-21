Deals
Senior Appreciation Week: 25% Off! (55 & Up) -BOGO Copperstate Cartridges! -3, 100MG Good Things Coming Edibles for $30! -Buy 1 Get 1, 50% Off All Flower! -3, 500MG Timeless Cartridges for $70! -Select $15 Eighths of Popcorn! -Mix & Match $45 Half Ounce of Popcorn! -6 Full Gram Prerolls for $30! -Spend $100, Before Tax, to Receive One of the Following Items: Cooperstate Cartridge, a 100MG Good Things Coming Edible, or a Popcorn Eighth!
Senior Appreciation Week: 25% Off! (55 & Up) -BOGO Copperstate Cartridges! -3, 100MG Good Things Coming Edibles for $30! -Buy 1 Get 1, 50% Off All Flower! -3, 500MG Timeless Cartridges for $70! -Select $15 Eighths of Popcorn! -Mix & Match $45 Half Ounce of Popcorn! -6 Full Gram Prerolls for $30! -Spend $100, Before Tax, to Receive One of the Following Items: Cooperstate Cartridge, a 100MG Good Things Coming Edible, or a Popcorn Eighth!