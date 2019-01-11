Senior Appreciation Week: 25% Off! (55 & Up) -BOGO Copperstate Cartridges! -3, 100MG Good Things Coming Edibles for $30! -Buy 1 Get 1, 50% Off All Flower! -3, 500MG Timeless Cartridges for $70! -Select $15 Eighths of Popcorn! -Mix & Match $45 Half Ounce of Popcorn! -6 Full Gram Prerolls for $30! -Spend $100, Before Tax, to Receive One of the Following Items: Cooperstate Cartridge, a 100MG Good Things Coming Edible, or a Popcorn Eighth!
**Early Bird Specials (8:00 AM - 10:00 AM): -2 Select Elite Cartridges for $50! -3 Full Gram Prerolls for $10! **Afternoon Rush (12:00 PM - 2:00 PM): -2 Timeless Cartridges for $50! **Evening Happy Hour (5:00 PM - 8:00 PM): -2 Moxie Cartridges for $50!
Try the Trifecta and take advantage of deals on each of your first (3) three visits! 1st Visit: BOGO on Copperstate Cartridges, Moxie Products, Good Things Coming, or Sol or Premium Shelf Flower (CSF). 2nd Visit: 30% OFF Entire Purchase 3rd Visit: Choice of one (1) FREE Sol or Premium Eighth, Copperstate Cartridge, or 100mg Good Things Coming Jellies with $25 (pre-tax) purchase.
Refer a Friend and Both of You Will Receive a FREE Pre-Roll, with a purchase.
Free Pre-Roll, with a Purchase, when you Leave A Review on the Following Platforms: Leafly, Yelp, Facebook & Google. Limit (1) Pre-Roll Per Review, Per Visit. (4) Reviews Per Month – (1) Pre-Roll Per Review Per Platform. Leafly, Yelp, Google Reviews & Facebook
Come in on your Birthday and Receive a FREE Copperstate Pre-Roll, with a purchase.