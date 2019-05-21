KingBeaz on November 21, 2019

So I completely failed on the first review, my apologies, it’s a good thing I’m pretty. My first visit (a while ago, finals are a hassle) was back on 10-12-19. My budtender’s name was Adam and omg, he was AWESOME! He was very welcoming, had a very inviting vibe and attitude! He was also very knowledgeable in the products, and how to best assist the patient in utilizing their first-time benefit! Excellent service and an awesome guy! Sorry the review was late but I remember you! :D Thanks again Adam! (Last initial A, I want him to get his credit in case theirs multiple!