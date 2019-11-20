Deals
Senior Appreciation Week: 25% Off (55 & Up) -BOGO Cresco Products! -Huxton Black Flower Quarters for $55! -Buy 2 Get 1 All Copperstate Flower! (Exlcuding Guest Tiers) -Buy 1 Get 1, 50% Off Top Shelf Extracts! -3 Copperstate Cartridges for $55! -Select $15 Eighths of Popcorn! -Mix & Match $45 Half Ounce of Popcorn! -6 Full Gram Prerolls for $30! -Spend $100, Before Tax, to Receive One of the Following Items: Cooperstate Cartridge, a 100MG Good Things Coming Edible, or a Popcorn Eighth!
Senior Appreciation Week: 25% Off (55 & Up) -BOGO Cresco Products! -Huxton Black Flower Quarters for $55! -Buy 2 Get 1 All Copperstate Flower! (Exlcuding Guest Tiers) -Buy 1 Get 1, 50% Off Top Shelf Extracts! -3 Copperstate Cartridges for $55! -Select $15 Eighths of Popcorn! -Mix & Match $45 Half Ounce of Popcorn! -6 Full Gram Prerolls for $30! -Spend $100, Before Tax, to Receive One of the Following Items: Cooperstate Cartridge, a 100MG Good Things Coming Edible, or a Popcorn Eighth!