It's raining deals all night here at Sol Flower! 20% off everything until 8PM. See you soon!
About
Welcome to Sol Flower Wellness Center & Cafe - Arizona's Newest Medical Marijuana Dispensary!
Conveniently located on 99th Ave. and Thunderbird Blvd. in Sun City, Sol Flower is an inclusive cannabis community, empowering wellness for all - live life to the fullest, Live with Sol.
Ask your Patient Advocate for more info on Pricing Tiers such as: Top Shelf, Mid Shelf & Sol Shelf
SOL Nice to Meet you and See you soon :)