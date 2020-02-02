347 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 115
Show All 39
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
Sunday at Sol Flower
Valid 2/2/2020 – 2/3/2020
-BOGO Copperstate Cartridges! -30% Off Store Wide! -10% OFF Online Orders! (Not Stackable) -Wear a Football Shirt, Receive a FREE "Safety J - 2 Gram Preroll" With Purchase!
Restrictions Apply. While Supplies Last. Cannot Be Combined with Any Other Sale or Discount.
Sunday at Sol Flower
Valid 2/2/2020 – 2/3/2020
-BOGO Copperstate Cartridges! -30% Off Store Wide! -10% OFF Online Orders! (Not Stackable) -Wear a Football Shirt, Receive a FREE "Safety J - 2 Gram Preroll" With Purchase!
Restrictions Apply. While Supplies Last. Cannot Be Combined with Any Other Sale or Discount.
All Products
Wedding Push Pop (NECTAR FARMS)
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Ultra Sour Chem (NECTAR FARMS)
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cold Front (NECTAR FARMS)
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Dosi Pie (NECTAR FARMS)
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver (ITEM 9 LABS)
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Peach Crescendo (ITEM 9 LABS)
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Sundae Driver (GROW SCIENCES)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Forbidden Fruit (GROW SCIENCES)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake (GROW SCIENCES)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sherbhead (GROW SCIENCES)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Dosidos (GROW SCIENCES)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blackwater x Watermelon
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Durban Poison
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Gold - Pineapple Express
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Grease Monkey
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Grease Monkey - Popcorn 8th
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17⅛ ounce
$17⅛ ounce
Hulks Breath
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Kosher Dawg
from DNA Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Dawg
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Member Berry - Popcorn 8th
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17⅛ ounce
$17⅛ ounce
Grease Monkey
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Sweet Thang
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
MAC 1 (AERIZ)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
GMO Cookies (AERIZ)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Gold - Member Berry
from Sol Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Modified Grapes (NECTAR FARMS)
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Modified Grapes
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cannalope Haze (HUXTON)
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Haze
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Monday Driver (NECTAR FARMS)
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Monday Driver
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Gold - Durban Poison
from Copperstate Farms
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Super Sherb (NECTAR FARMS)
from Nectar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Silver - Gelato 33 Dosidos
from Copperstate Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato 33 Dosidos
Strain
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Hemp Pre-roll .8G
from Healing Resources
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
Sweet Thang - Popcorn 1/2 OZ
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Thang
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Jawa Kush - Popcorn 1/2 OZ
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jawa Kush
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Tropicana Skittlez (NECTAR FARMS)
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Skittlez
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Silver - Orange Sherbet
from Copperstate Farms
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sherbert
Strain
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Blackwater x Watermelon - Popcorn 1/2 OZ
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Watermelon Zum Zum (ITEM 9 LABS)
from Item 9 Labs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Lemon Meringue
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Pineapple Cookies
from Copperstate Farms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Super Silver Cheese
from Copperstate Farms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
12345 ... 9