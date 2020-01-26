We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Hurry in to Sol Flower for 3/$55 on CSF cartridges, Cresco B1G1, and $125 ounces (excluding guest strains)💨🔥
About
Welcome to Sol Flower Wellness Center - Arizona's Newest Medical Marijuana Dispensary!
Conveniently located North of the 202 on the corner of Weber Rd and McClintock Dr., Sol Flower is an inclusive cannabis community, empowering wellness for all - live life to the fullest, Live with Sol.
Ask your Patient Advocate for more info on Pricing Tiers such as: Top Shelf, Mid Shelf & Sol Shelf