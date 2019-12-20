446 products
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Purchase any 1906 chocolate and get another for $1 for the entire month of December!
All Products
Rainmaker- Summit
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemmy Jones (In The Flow)
from In The Flow
26.9%
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (Summit)
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Posion (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Shift Kush (Shift)
from Dalwhinne Farms LLC- Shift Flower
27.77%
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Chiesel- Summit
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Flight- Summit
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Grimace (14er)
from Sustainable Health LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Chiesel Popcorn (Summit)
from GHT LLC
23.42%
THC
___
CBD
$6.461 g
In-store only
Sour Joker (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
MAC and Cheese (Boulder Built)
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Purple Cotton (Boulder Built)
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Pipe Dream (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.461 g
In-store only
Doobiebird Daydream (Roots)
from Roots Management
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Double Bubba (Roots)
from Roots Management
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Black Fire OG (Boulder Built)
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Maui Waui (Boulder Built)
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Lemon OG Haze ( Summit popcorn)
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.741 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (summit popcorn)
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.461 g
In-store only
Deathstar (summit popcorn)
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Donkey Butter (summit popcorn)
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.741 g
In-store only
Sense of Healing (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Crescendo (Boulder Built)
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Golden Goat (ROOTS)
from Roots Management
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Samoas (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Moonshine Haze (14er)
from Sustainable Health LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Lemon OG Haze (SUMMIT)
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghani Pre-Packaged (SUMMIT)
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Flo (FOCO)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (KEENS)
from Keen's Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Grape Ape (KEENS)
from Keen's Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue (KEENS)
from Keen's Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Gelato Cake (Boulder Built)
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.471 g
In-store only
Rocket Fuel (FoCo)
from Solace Meds LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.3899999999999991 g
In-store only
Blackberry Banana Kush (14er)
from Sustainable Health LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet (Dutch Girl)
from Dutch Girl
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.461 g
In-store only
Gushers (Dutch Girl)
from Dutch Girl
16.4%
THC
___
CBD
$6.461 g
In-store only
Purple Sunset (Keen's)
from Keen's Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.461 g
In-store only
