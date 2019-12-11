Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Solace Meds is a Recreational Dispensary serving those 21+ in the Denver Colorado region. We have the largest selection of cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, vaporizers, topicals, pills, drinks, and tinctures. Come by our store and check out our Daily Specials and Monthly Promotions.
We offer a Loyalty Points Rewards Program, where our customers accrue a percentage of their purchase back in the form of store credit, don’t forget to ask you budtender to sign up and start saving!