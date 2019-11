Solful is a cannabis dispensary dedicated to curating high-quality and impactful products-consciously cultivated, safely produced, and lovingly offered to our community. The Solful team has committed ourselves to understanding the processes and practices that go into creating the things we sell—so we know what makes some products stand out from the rest. This means two things: 1) the products we sell are ones we believe in and stand behind, and 2) the advice and information we share comes from a place of knowledge. Solful is located in the Southpoint Shopping Center in the City of Sebastopol. We’re proud to call Sebastopol and the West Sonoma county community home to Solful. We’re easy to find on Highway 116 which takes you west from 101 to through the Russian River Valley. By car, we are located about: 12 minutes west of Santa Rosa 25 minutes southeast of Guerneville 25 minutes south Healdsburg 40 minutes north of San Rafael 40 minutes northwest of Sonoma 1 hour north of San Francisco Solful carries a wide range of products including sustainable, locally grown flower from farms using organic practices, low dose to high dose healthful edibles, a robust selection of tinctures, additive free vape cartridges, a host of high CBD products, effective topicals and much more. Stop in and give Solful a visit! C10-0000066-LIC