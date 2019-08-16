Follow
Solstice
9184169696
$6 Grams!!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/3/2019
Enjoy $6 Grams on select flower while supplies last
3 JU-JU 1gram Cartridges for $100.!!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/3/2019
Purchase any 3 JUJU 1g cartridges for $100. Regularly priced at $50 a cart.
Two Thunder Stick Kits 2.5 Grams for $125
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/3/2019
Purchase Two Thunder Stick Kits for $125. Thunder Stick Kits regularly priced at $85 a piece. Includes Two Moon rock Pre-Rolls as well as one moon rock in each jar.
Double reward point Friday!!!
Valid 11/24/2019 – 1/2/2020
Receive 10 cent back in customer loyalty reward points for every dollar you spend. 5 cent any other day.
Customer can use points once they have accrued $10 or more in points.
$75 Gift Tray Sets
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/3/2019
Gift sets available in a variety of styles. Products pre-selected for $75.
Vibe THC enhanced Bath Bombs Buy one get one $1
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/3/2019
Purchase one THC enhanced bath bomb at full retail price and receive a second one for a $1
Accessories Bogo Buy one get one for $1
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/3/2019
Purchase one accessory at retail price and receive an accessory at equal or lesser value for just $1.
Happy Hour!!!
Valid 11/24/2019 – 1/2/2020
Purchase $6 prerolls daily between the hours of 7 and 9am Monday-Friday.
Limit 2 pre rolls per transaction.