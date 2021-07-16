This store’s menu is not available
Songhees Cannabis Store
Songhees Nation members are Lək̓ʷəŋən People identified as Coast Salish. Songhees has a population of just over 600 with approximately 300 members residing on Songhees Reserve #1A, a 60-hectare reserve located adjacent to the Township of Esquimalt and the Town of View Royal, on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, within the Province of British Columbia, Canada.
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
