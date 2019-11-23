Follow
HAPPY HOUR
Happy Hour is every Monday & Wednesday from 2-4pm! Receive 20% OFF select flowers, concentrates, and edibles during Happy Hour.
All Products
Sapphire Kush
from Northern Emeralds
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
sapphire kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath
from Cali Kosher
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosilato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Napali Jam
from PINA
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Napali Jam
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya
from Marley Natural
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Autumn Brands
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Baklava(Exotic Hybrid)
from AlienLabs
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Baklava
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
MoonStone Kush
from Northern Emeralds
25%
THC
0.1%
CBD
moonStone kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
99 Cookies
from Flow Kana
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
99 cookies
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from Autumn Brands
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Henry's Original
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
BlackBerry Sour
from Henry's Original
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Triple OG
from Henry's Original
23.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Triple og
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
sherb cake
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
sherb cake
Strain
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies In The Sky
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
cookies in the sky
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelonade (Outdoor Grown)
from Connected Cannabis Co.
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mai Tai (H) 8ths only
from Big AL's
30.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
from Pina
15.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$45.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Pacific Reserve
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$36.5⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Jetfuel
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$14.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Noah's Stash
from Jetfuel
22.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Noahs Stash
Strain
$14.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Jetfuel
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Confidential
from Jet Fuel
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Kush
from Jet Fuel
27.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Roc Og
from Jet Fuel
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Roc OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Jet Fuel
22.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ZOG Live Resin 1g
from F/eld Extracts
58.52%
THC
0.11%
CBD
ZOG
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Rose Water Live Resin
from F/eld Extracts
63.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rose Water
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Flan Sauce
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flan
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Kiwi Strawberry Rosin Badder
from Field Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
kiwi Strawberry
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Planet Dosi Sauce
from AlienLabs
63.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Planet Dosi
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Heavy D
from Humboldt Terp Council
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Heavy D
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Gushers Sauce
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Strawberry Torrne
from Blue River Terpenes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Tar Pink Lemonade
from Field Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
F/ELD Fyre Festival Live Resin
from Field Extracts
60.71%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Fyre Festival
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Three G's
from Raw Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Banana Live Sugar Sauce
from Kings Garden
59.6%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Banana
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Leeroy's Dosi 1g Sauce
from Raw Garden
64.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Leeroy's Dosi
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Triple Crown 1g Sauce
from Raw Garden
73.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Crown
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
