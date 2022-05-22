South Park Farma opened the doors of their brand-new dispensary on January 2nd 2019 , and are proud to offer their pesticide-free, 100 percent organic cannabis to the North Denver area of Commerce City. Their original location is located in Grant just off the base of Guanella Pass. South Park Farma is owned by Jason Cranford and maintained by a staff of highly attentive and well-educated budtenders. Jason is also the owner of Haleigh’s Hope, a company that provides high-CBD botanical oils. All of their cannabis is grown in-house at a greenhouse grow in Fairplay. The Place: The new location resides right off I-270 in Commerce City, only a couple minutes from I-70 in North Denver. It’s not exactly right off the side of the road, so you kind of have to be looking for it — once you do, it’s a great little shop with a lot of character and an array of fantastic products. A quaint waiting room leads into a small — yet straightforward — retail area with a beautiful wooden display and aesthetically pleasing plants. It’s a great spot if you want to get what you need without the hassle of lines or hard-to-find parking, plus the wonderful staff will help you locate exactly what you’re looking for. The Product: South Park Farma’s cannabis is hand-trimmed, slow-cured and grown in customized soil. The process of their slow cure makes the aromatic profile of each strain a true terpene treat. They usually have seven to 10 strains available at a time, most of which yield over 20 percent THC. A few of the strains that caught my attention include Sun Ra, Papayahuasca and Medicine Man. On top of phenomenal in-house strains, South Park Farma also offers edibles and concentrates at affordable prices. Other rotating specials also include $99 ounces, $60 half ounces, $20 eighths and $6 pre-rolls out the door!