Tucson SAINTS (Southern Arizona Integrated Therapies)
(520) 886-1003
89 products
New Patients
Valid 8/1/2018
New patients receive a free 1/8 with the purchase of an 1/8.
All Products
Pomelo Cookies
from Tierra Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rick Sanchez
from Tierra Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Firefly OG
from Tierra Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Ox
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J-1
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GGM
from AZNR
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GGM
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sequoia Strawberry
from AZNR
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sequoia Strawberry
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*Grape Lime Ricky
from SAINTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Lime Ricky
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Champ OG
from SAINTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Champ OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Sonic Screwdriver
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sonoran Cooler
from Sunday Goods
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sonoran Cooler
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Cuvee
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuvee
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Dosidos
from SAINTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Champa-Cheese
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Champa-Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Peach Ringz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peach Rings
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Optimal Prime
from SAINTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Optimal Prime
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Super Critical
from GREEN MEDICINE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Critical
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Cornerstone
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornerstone
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Saints Hell's Angel OG
from GREEN MEDICINE CULTIVATION
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wax: Cheesecake
from SAINTS (Southern Arizona Integrated Therapies)
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Wax: Twice Baked
from SAINTS (Southern Arizona Integrated Therapies)
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
WAX: Cookie Wreck
from SAINTS (Southern Arizona Integrated Therapies)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Wana: Yuzu Citrus 2:1 CBD/THC
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Wana: Watermelon Indica
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
KR: Fifty-One Fifty Bar
from Korova (Do not use, use Korova)
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Sweedies: Fruit Punch
from Haze and Main
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
HNM: Espresso Dark Chocolate
from Haze and Main
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Yilo: Gummy Bears 400mg Ind
from Yilo
400mg
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Sweedies: Orangesicle
from Haze and Main
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
UH: BFB Mint Chocolate Bar
from Uncle Herbs Health Center
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pure: Tootsy 100mg
from Pure
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
SL: Mellow Rainbow
from Sublime Brands
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
UH: BFB Dark Chocolate Bar
from Uncle Herbs Health Center
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
UH: Nut Cluster
from Uncle Herbs Health Center
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
UH: BFB Almond Chocolate Bar
from Uncle Herbs Health Center
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pure: Caramel 240mg
from Pure
240mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Yilo: Mini Cookie Choco Chip Ind
from Yilo
100%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
123