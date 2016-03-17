Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Southern Colorado Cannabis Club is the premier dispensary in the San Luis Valley, home of the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Located in Fort Garland next to the historical Fort Garland Museum, our dispensary is currently serving the entire Southern Colorado region. Offering high quality recreational marijuana, edibles and concentrates at great prices! Come visit our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders for a pleasant buying experience. We'll see you there!!!