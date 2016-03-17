CaseySCCC
All of the budtenders are so friendly and know what they are talking. They will take the time to answer all your questions. Good quality and prices! Check out their $99 ounce!!!
4.2
10 reviews
The staff here is amazing and friendly especially Sarah who tends to put smiles on the faces of myself and others.
Our bud tender was Jessica, very knowledgeable and friendly! Great atmosphere!
If they rolled their joins all the way up and quit leaving so much paper then I would give them 5 stars....
Good customer service. Smiles and friendly atmosphere
Limited selection, and the quality of what they do carry, is mediocre at best. Stopped a couple of times, just to kinda give them the benefit of the doubt, and was disappointed. The second time, moreso than the first! The budtenders are nice though, so save your $, and wave as you drive by.
First time since legalization that I've purchased a $7.00 1 gram pre roll that was short on the weed. Got home and opened the opaque pre roll container to find a sloppily twisted doobie about a 1/4 gram short. Not cool. Check before you purchase. (strain was something Vida)
Best dispensary in southern Colorado
Two thumbs down. The management is a joke. Kinda sad really. If you see it just keep going
great quality fair prices great looking shatter got some 🐻 dance and is 🔥
We strive to bring you and the our valley the lowest prices and high quality products. Thanks for buying and trying the Bear Dance!