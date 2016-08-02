Our Vision “SCWH was founded by four Connecticut licensed pharmacists with the sole aim to assist qualified Connecticut patients with the use of medical marijuana. Our aim is to provide the highest and safest level of palliative care with the utmost compassion while improving the overall quality of life.” Our Dispensary Situated in Milford, Connecticut, our dispensary is conveniently located at 318 New Haven Avenue (Unit B), just off Interstate 95 and Route 15 (Merritt Parkway), and less than 1 mile away from the Metro North, Shore Line East, Milford Station. The facility provides ample parking, including plenty of handicapped spaces. Our interior is designed with our patients’ needs in mind, providing handicap accessible bathrooms, comfortable lounge area and ease of access throughout the dispensary. Recognizing that sunlight has the power to appease the mind and body, the facility is bathed in natural overhead skylights and welcomes patients and caregivers into a bright, relaxing, and caring environment. CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE MENU AT https://www.soctwellness.com/our-menu/