Ally323
The staff are amazing !
Ok I guess
great and nologable
Great people and quality products!
From the first moment you enter the door a feeling of calmness and care envelopes you and the experience just gets better, should you have to wait ( which is rare) the waiting area is clean comfortable and well light. once you enter the product counter room , your greeted by THE MOST ! Friendly,Knowledgeable,Caring Staff any one could ever hope for ... and Yes it gets Better ! The Product is constantly updated for the maximum variety and treatment options. again the staff tirelessly answers questions and addresses concerns. This is the Best Dispensary Ever ! Connecticut Patients, So Ct Wellness should be your choice for Medicine well worth a trip from any where in the state ! My Personal opinion , Other Dispensary's Please follow So CT wellness's example !
They are the best. All of them. James, George, and Jamie come to mind, but in all honesty the whole team genuinely wants to help the patients. When I’m there, they usually greet most customers by first name before being told. Super friendly environment.
Dope spot with super cool, knowledgeable staff.
Number 1 in ct trust me great prices great selection
Very professional establishment with an excellent staff. I have no complaints about the dispensary, but I wish there were more growers in the state to increase inventory and lower prices.
Very pleasant atmosphere