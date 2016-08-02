GTJOE420 on May 22, 2019

From the first moment you enter the door a feeling of calmness and care envelopes you and the experience just gets better, should you have to wait ( which is rare) the waiting area is clean comfortable and well light. once you enter the product counter room , your greeted by THE MOST ! Friendly,Knowledgeable,Caring Staff any one could ever hope for ... and Yes it gets Better ! The Product is constantly updated for the maximum variety and treatment options. again the staff tirelessly answers questions and addresses concerns. This is the Best Dispensary Ever ! Connecticut Patients, So Ct Wellness should be your choice for Medicine well worth a trip from any where in the state ! My Personal opinion , Other Dispensary's Please follow So CT wellness's example !