We have been active in the medicinal marijuana community for the past 10 years. Having seen first hand how medicinal marijuana can change the lives of people who are suffering from cancer, severe pain and other qualifying conditions. We are here to help people who need quality medicine at an affordable price. My husband and I started our journey when there were only 300 caregivers in the state. We have met some incredible people along the way. We are lifetime Mainers and have strong local ties to our community. We are hard working and dedicated to our patients. We put our hearts into our grow and it shows by the quality and care we put into everything we do. All photos are from our grow in the gallery, and the percentages of THC listed were tested at an approved lab in Maine. Any patient can ask to view these reports upon request. Thank you for stopping by, I hope everyone is having a great day. GO PATS!!