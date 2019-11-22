Deals
Wanna get stocked up for the holidays before you leave town?? Well SOMD Relief has you covered! Get 15% Off All Flower. $35 Rythm Disposable Pens. All Dixie products are buy two get one for a penny. Dab Tabs Buy one Get one for a penny. 40% off Shark Shock Rythm Disposable Pens. Buy one get one 50% Off Liberty Serenity Tincture and Liberty 3:1 Tincture. 30% off Feel Comfort 2:1 Capsules. Buy one get one 50% off Betty's Eddies (Original flavor only). Buy one Key Lime Pax Pod get a Banana Kush Pax Pod 50% off. Hurry you don't want to miss the deals!
Wanna get stocked up for the holidays before you leave town?? Well SOMD Relief has you covered! Get 15% Off All Flower. $35 Rythm Disposable Pens. All Dixie products are buy two get one for a penny. Dab Tabs Buy one Get one for a penny. 40% off Shark Shock Rythm Disposable Pens. Buy one get one 50% Off Liberty Serenity Tincture and Liberty 3:1 Tincture. 30% off Feel Comfort 2:1 Capsules. Buy one get one 50% off Betty's Eddies (Original flavor only). Buy one Key Lime Pax Pod get a Banana Kush Pax Pod 50% off. Hurry you don't want to miss the deals!