CRAM80
Really great facility knowledgeable employees wide selection of cannabis.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Really great facility knowledgeable employees wide selection of cannabis.
Great place. Nice, clean and staff is every helpful
I absolutely love this place!!! this is my go too. i love the people. i love the discounts! I would send everyone here!!! This place ia awsome!!!
Very friendly and the workers are great , very helpful.
It feels hidden if you don’t know where your going you would pass it cause it just pops out around corner .
Great location, very friendly helpful staff.
I was super nervous making my first dispensary trip but Abby put my mind to ease and made the visit so smooth. She was very knowledgeable and listened to my concerns and needs. She took her time to explain all the ins and outs of cannabis and made me feel very welcome. I can't wait to go back.
1st time visiting and i was immediately greeted warmly. I’m a disabled lady veteran with PTSD. Aiyana, my budtender, was extremely knowledgeable and helpful today. She explained how to use my product and how to tone usage since I’m a professor. I even received a veteran discount! Thanks for an amazing visit.
Thank you for your feedback! We are so happy you had a great experience and we look forward to seeing you back soon!
Very friendly staff and other patients. I had a great conversation about Sativas with my budtender and shared a few laughs, too. Thanks!
We are so happy you shared a few laughs with us! Hope to see you soon!
Friendly people
Thank you for your feedback! We hope to see you soon!