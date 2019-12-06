135 products
From Farm to Shop, Just for You!
Tired of the same strains time and time again? Come into SOCC for farm fresh bud! Bringing you quality smoke straight from our own farm (Iron Cross Enterprises) to our cases. Find strains that other shops simply don't have access to!
Come visit our wonderful budtenders at SOCC, Eugene!
All Products
Platinum Animal Cookies
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Cookies
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sideshow
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dawg Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Galactic Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Cookies
from Iron Cross Enterprise
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato
from Iron Cross Enterprise
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Iron Cross Enterprise
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck SHAKE
from Lifted Cannabis
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$351 oz
In-store only
Sanitarium
from Iron Cross Enterprise
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Sanitarium
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Apple
from Iron Cross Enterprise
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Apple
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from Iron Cross Enterprise
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Snowman
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowman
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candyland
from Unknown Brand
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Blue Delusion 1G
from Emerald Extracts
64.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Delusion
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Champagne Dreams 1G
from Emerald Extracts
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Champagne Dreams
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Kashmir 1G
from Emerald Extracts
62%
THC
0%
CBD
Kashmir
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Buddies Blue Frost
from Buddies Brand
58.8%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Blue Frost
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Buddies Pal-Patine
from Buddies Brand
69.84%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Pal-Patine
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts Cosmic Kookies 1G
from Emerald Extracts
64.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cosmic Cookies
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Buddies Insane Kandy
from Buddies Brand
68.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Insane Kandy
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Amish Rocket
from SMOKE
67.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Amish Rocket
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Gorge Lemons
from SMOKE
68.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorge Lemons
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Jack & Cheese
from SMOKE
69.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack & Cheese
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Watermelon Kush
from SMOKE
65.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Durban Punch
from SMOKE
68.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Punch
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Buddies White Tahoe Cookies
from Buddies Brand
59.1%
THC
0.24%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
White Water x White Walker Hash
from Unknown Brand
47.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Water X White Walker
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Pangea Velvet BHO
from Pangea Cannabis
64.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Pangea Blackberry Kush
from Pangea Cannabis
67.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Pangea Lemon Crush BHO
from Pangea Cannabis
62.23%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Lemon Crush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
FUNK Cvndylvnd Diamonds
from Funk Extracts
72.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Sm@rties Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
62.93%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Sm@rties
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Select CBD All-in-One Grapefruit - .5g
from Select Oil
0%
THC
45.9%
CBD
Unspecified Strain
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
Select CBD All-in-One Lavender - .5g
from Select Oil
0%
THC
45.2%
CBD
Unspecified Strain
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
Select CBD All-in-One Cinnamon - .5g
from Select Oil
0%
THC
49.4%
CBD
cbd
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
Select CBD All-in-One Lemon - .5g
from Select Oil
0%
THC
49.1%
CBD
Unspecified Strain
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
CBD Raspberry Gummies
from Wyld CBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Unspecified Strain
Strain
$20each
In-store only
CBD Lemon Gummies
from Wyld CBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Unspecified Strain
Strain
$20each
In-store only
1234