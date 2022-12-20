Southwest Organic Producers - Downtown
Southwest Organic Producers - Downtown
Locally owned and operated, we're located in the heart of downtown Albuquerque. We're dedicated to providing patients/consumers with product education and the highest-quality cannabis at an affordable price. We carry a variety of flower strains, edibles, topicals, and concentrates to meet your needs. Our team takes pride in product knowledge. Ask them for their top recommendations, featured strains, and daily/weekly specials.