As one of the New Mexico’s oldest licensed not-for-profit producers, SWOP has learned a thing or two about growing and distributing medical cannabis. We cater to all licensed New Mexico patients enrolled in our program. We have a convenient office location right in the middle of Albuquerque where patients can drop by, fill out paperwork (we’ll make ID photocopies for you too!) check on the availability of medications and edibles, place orders and schedule pickups. One stop and you are on your way.