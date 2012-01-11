G699669
Brought a vape cartridge couldn’t get it to work they replaced it come to find out my battery doesn’t heat enough for the cartridge they have earned a lifetime customer
Never coming back worst dispensary in abq
they lie about the specials they are having..just to get you in the store. and then they dont honor what they said. way over priced for the crap they sell. workers are all clueless about what is happening in the store. I would never recommend anyone shop here
correction, this is NOT my favorite place......
Nice shop, good selection of meds, usually have High CBD flower strains. I have never gotten bad meds from SWOP. Employees are knowledgeable, friendly and alert. Not a stoner hangout at all. Opens early and they have great happy hour deals on prerolls!
I really like Southwest organic producers they have awesome rosin concentrates which I use all the time the staff there is amazing and always helpful and always smiling . I recommend this place to anyone that has a medical cannabis card!!!!
it is awesome place for meds
Love the happy hour discount!!!
I like to buy my pens there. They have info on strains so that’s a plus. Happy hour doesn’t work for most working adults so bc of that I shop specials at other locations.
I personally love this place for a couple reasons, 1st happy hour prerolls and 2nd the rosin is the best in town and you are not finding any cheaper anywhere else!!!!