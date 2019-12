Urbn Leaf was founded to elevate the standards of the San Diego cannabis industry. The dispensary’s team of compassionate and certified consultants offer detailed insight into the latest marijuana research and goods. The Urbn Leaf team makes customers its top priority. Whether you’re an adult-use novice or a seasoned cannabis consumer, Urbn Leaf staff wants you to leave with a positive experience and a top-notch marijuana product in hand. The team at Urbn Leaf knows that high quality is essential. The stockists work with California’s best and brightest cultivators and processors to line Urbn Leaf’s shelves.