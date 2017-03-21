iDubbz on June 14, 2017

I have been going to this provider for several weeks now and I feel as though I've had plenty of time to leave an honest review. First of all the flower is top notch the best you are going to find around town with such a wide variety for all your needs. Second is their edibles selection. They have a wide variety ranging from soda to nerd ropes. They offer organic and non organic options and cbd or cbd/thc. basically they have something for everyone even those picky eaters. third they have what I believe to be the largest selections of concentrate. the quality of the rosin's is so good and the live resin is pretty much the most amazing thing you will ever taste. Last and most importantly the reason I will continue to use this provider and recommend them to friends. The staff is simply wonderful. They are some of the most kind hearted individuals I have ever met in any industry. they truly care about they patients and will take the time to make sure you are not only comfortable when you are there but they make sure you have a medicine that works for you. they also made the process of getting a card painless. 10/10 won't even consider other providers now. sorry for the lengthy review but this place is the best around.