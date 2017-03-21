Montanagal78
Glad you guys are combined with Lionheart now! Got my nerds rope which helps so much with my pain!
I got that kush for the fraction of the price, holla at me @ Me
Probably the best retail experience of my life. Absolutely jaw dropping flower! Extremely kind and thoughtful budtenders, this is the best place for anyone looking for a provider.
WOW! Thank you for such a wonderful review! We really appreciate your feedback! We at Sovereign Woods pride ourselves on the highest standards of care for our patients, and look forward to assisting you again with your medicinal needs! Next time you're in, be sure to mention this review! :)
Sovereign Woods has been nothing short of professional. They have taken any intimidation you may have about the processes, and negated all of it. So glad I made the choice of Sovereign Woods.
So happy to welcome you to the shop as well! Thank you for picking us, and this kind review. Please mention this review the next time you stop in. :)
Having relocated from California, I was a little intimidated by the process in Montana. I have never felt more welcome and at ease at a collective, as I was at Sovereign Woods. Professional and knowledgable about their high quality, beautiful products. I stricly use raw concentrate and the quality of their solvent free, live resin butters is nothing short of impressive. Thank you for serving the medical patient so well! It is greatly appreciated!
It was a real pleasure having you in CanyonRunner, we're very excited you've joined us at Sovereign Woods! Thank you for making your journey all the way in to see us! We're looking forward to seeing your bright face and lovely soul again soon! Stop by when you can for a little gift on us. Take Care! -SW
I have been going to this provider for several weeks now and I feel as though I've had plenty of time to leave an honest review. First of all the flower is top notch the best you are going to find around town with such a wide variety for all your needs. Second is their edibles selection. They have a wide variety ranging from soda to nerd ropes. They offer organic and non organic options and cbd or cbd/thc. basically they have something for everyone even those picky eaters. third they have what I believe to be the largest selections of concentrate. the quality of the rosin's is so good and the live resin is pretty much the most amazing thing you will ever taste. Last and most importantly the reason I will continue to use this provider and recommend them to friends. The staff is simply wonderful. They are some of the most kind hearted individuals I have ever met in any industry. they truly care about they patients and will take the time to make sure you are not only comfortable when you are there but they make sure you have a medicine that works for you. they also made the process of getting a card painless. 10/10 won't even consider other providers now. sorry for the lengthy review but this place is the best around.
Im fighting back the tears reading your review! Thank you for such great words! A lot of love, and hard work goes into what we're doing here, at Sovereign Woods. It truly makes us happy knowing our efforts are paying off and your experience with us is one to enjoy! Swing on in and mention this review, there is a treat waiting for you!
This is by far the best and most professional provider i have ever had! I have never seen such well cured buds until i switched over to them and the quality of all their products are top notch! I have been pleased with almost all their flower from the very start, consistency is key to me! They have the same cannabis connoisseur mindset as myself and cater to all their patients needs very well. Thank you for everything you do! Jordan
Thank you for such a great review! We truly appreciate your feedback. We at Sovereign Woods pride ourselves on the highest standards of care for our patients, and look forward to assisting you again with your medicinal needs. Next time you're in, mention this review, and pick out a pre-roll on us!
Oh boy, I hit the jackpot with this dispensary. There were many business cards at my doctors' office, and I had my mind set on a larger, well-known dispensary. However, sovereign woods' business card caught my eye, so I checked out the website and their leafly page, and finally decided to go in and see what they have to offer me. Their extract department is #1. They have rosin, which uses no chemicals in the extraction process. They even had a few extract items not on their menu. They have the CBD products I was looking for. They have an amazing selection of edibles. I sampled 8 different edibles and each one was outstanding. The taste, the effects...outstanding. Now for the flower review: Holy. Shit. Balls. Look, I consider myself a bud connoisseur. I've been smoking weed for its benefits for the last 2 and a half decades, all over this country. Sovereign Woods has some of the best buds I have ever seen. Actually, possibly the best. This is the first review I've ever left on anything. That right there should tell you something.
Moonbaby83, We are so pleased that you are pleased! We are excited you have decided to join us! Welcome, and thank you! It brings us pure joy knowing Sovereign Woods had all the products you were after. Now call us bias, but we agree with you, our extract department and edible selection are top notch and GROWING, so be sure to check in and see what all is new! Thank you again for your awesome words regarding our flower, excitingly enough, we have some new strains as well! Don't forget to mention this review next time you come in for a lil treat on us! xoxo S.W. Team
Beautiful place with beautiful flowers and beautiful ladies. Lol Sovereign Woods is a smooth fire 10. #happy420 #gr8meds
Awe. Gah. Thank you so much for the review!! We happen to think you're pretty cool too! Stop in for a pre-roll on us! #flowerpower #gr8patients
Literally the kindest most highly qualified people you could ever find working in a clinic. The products they provide are top notch and the edibles are unbelievable! They are truly there to help you and they are passionate about doing so! I would recommend them to literally anyone they are all angels.
Angels. Yes. We. Are. Haha...thank you. That's the nicest thing anyone has said all day! We are passionate about you, as well. Stop in any time for a "thank you" gift from us xoxo.