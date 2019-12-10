49 products
All Products
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
LA Chocolat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Chocolat
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Candyland (Pre-rolls)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$151 g
White Montage (Pre-Rolls)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Montage
Strain
$151 g
Black Dog Kush (Pre-Roll)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Dog Kush
Strain
$151 g
Original Glue
from Wellness Connection of Maine
17%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Mother of Berries (MOB)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
15%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Mother of Berries
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
17%
THC
0.3%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
White Walker
from Wellness Connection of Maine
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Fofana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Blue Cheese
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
1:1 CBD/THC Vape Carts
from Unknown Brand
40%
THC
40%
CBD
$32½ g
Skywalker OG Kush (PAX Pods/Full Spectrum)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$43½ g
Blue Dream (PAX Pods/Full Spectrum)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$43½ g
Sweet Melon (PAX Pods/Botanical)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
Northern Lights (PAX Pods/Botanical)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$40½ g
Mango (PAX Pods/Botanical)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$40½ g
Blue Dream (510 Thread/Full Spectrum)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$36½ g
Skywalker OG Kush (510 Thread/Full Spectrum)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$36½ g
Jack Herer (510 Thread/Botanical)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$36½ g
Granddaddy Purple (510 Thread/Botanical)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$36½ g
Northern Lights (510 Thread/Botanical)
from Wellness Connection of Maine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$36½ g
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
Rick Simpson Oil Capsules 5mg THC to 10 MG CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26pack
Rick Simpson Oil Capsules 10mg THC 10 mg CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32pack
Rick Simpson Oil Capsules (low dose) 1 to 5
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16pack
Rick Simpson Oil Capsules 5 to 15 (CBD Dominant)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32pack
XJ-13 Distillate Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
Orange Cookies Distillate Cart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
Strawberry Banana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
Clementine Distillate Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
Lemon OG Kush Diamonds (Think)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$501 g
+2 more sizes
Banana Split and Litre A Cola BHO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$301 g
CBD Infused Coffee-Joey Bags
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12pack
300mg CBD TIncture
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 oz
THC Pate De Fruit Raspberry Peach
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 pack
Chocolate Mug Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 pack
Coffee Cake Mug Cake (CBD)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 pack
