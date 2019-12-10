Soylent Greens offers convenient, same day delivery, and secure online ordering of high quality medical cannabis products in a compliant and user friendly manner to Maine's medical patients and qualified out of towners! We are the only delivery service in the area to offer our patients in-house online ordering capabilities through our website WWW.SGDRX.COM. We offer a 10% discount to all medical patients who register an account with us. Just use the voucher code "Firsttry" when placing your first order.

NO MED CARD?

We also offer products that can be delivered without the need for a med card, such as CBD only products. However, any products that contain THC require a med card.

Discounts

We offer a 10% discount on EVERY order for our military veterans! Just show us your Veteran's ID card to qualify, and you automatically get 10% of every future invoice.

Who We Serve--services available to QUALIFIED MED PATIENTS ONLY. NO GRAY OR BLACK MARKET DELIVERIES AVAILABLE.

Professional Caregiver Services for patients. Leafly certified Budtender. We are able to obtain Rick Simpson oil and provide caregiving services to folks as a natural treatment options for substance use disorders and cancer.

We provide delivery services to MMMP Patients (and qualifying visitors) in the greater Portland Area beyond to include York and Cumberland Counties. We deliver to the following towns in Cumberland County: Portland, Westbrook, Windham, Cumberland, Falmouth, Standish, Gorham, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough, however, we are willing to work with people a little further away for a delivery fee. In York County, we serve, Biddeford, Kennebunk, Saco, Wells, Ogunquit, the Berwicks, Eliot, Kittery and Sanford.

Delivery Process

1) Order through the website WWW.SGDRX.COM. Simply create your order, and fill out all required fields.

2) We will text the phone number given to us to let you know that we've received your order. We will update you when your order has shipped and will text you upon arrival.

3) when we arrive, we will need to check both your Med Card and your state ID to verify your status .

How to Pay

Soylent Greens accepts cash and/or offers a cashless ATM customers can use as well. It costs you $4 to use the ATM, however, Soylent will pay the fee if you place an order of $100 or more. The cashless ATM is able to take debit type transactions.

