uffogus on August 22, 2019

Mike was super helpful through the entire sign up process. He helped me obtain my medical card easily and even covered the card fee in free product! I found the website really easy to use - everything I wanted or needed to know was right there with description, availability and pictures. The delivery was amazing! He was very quick upon response and drove to my house (I have 2 little kids so this was extremely convenient for me). I was really impressed with the level of ease and professionalism. He recommended a few strains to help with insomnia and nerve pain and I am really impressed with the quality of the flower. I’ll be using Soylent Greens for all my cannabis needs from now on! Why go anywhere else when it comes to you?! Thanks Mike for all your help! I’d highly recommend this place!