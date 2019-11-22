Follow
Sparc - Haight
415-805-1085
341 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 57
Show All 67
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$600
Deals
Melty Monday
10% off Concentrates! 15% off Concentrates for SPARC Up Members!
1 gram minimum. SPARC Up discount only available in-store. Not combinable with other discounts or offers including rewards.
Melty Monday
10% off Concentrates! 15% off Concentrates for SPARC Up Members!
1 gram minimum. SPARC Up discount only available in-store. Not combinable with other discounts or offers including rewards.
All Products
Plush Cake
from Big Al's
22.29%
THC
___
CBD
$75⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Humboldt OG
from UpNorth Humboldt
27.09%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$62pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Breath #A14
from Atrium
21.76%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$67⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crashers #A7
from Atrium
25.23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$67⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Ringz
from Atrium
23.26%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rose Kush
from Bad Apple
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Unicorn Gelato
from Green Peakz
20.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$54⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Imperial Jack
from Bad Apple
25.04%
THC
___
CBD
$55each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies
from Ember Valley
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$62⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from 1Lyfe
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$56⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from SENSE
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Ember Valley
23.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face
from Fig Farms
28.25%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$67⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Green Peakz
25.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$54⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
WiFi Cake
from Green Peakz
31.31%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$54⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from UpNorth Humboldt
26%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
XXX OG
from SENSE
20%
THC
0%
CBD
XXX OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Lit House
21.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$57⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
5 Alive
from Lit House
22%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$57⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Godfather OG
from CRU Cannabis
25.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Godfather OG
Strain
$43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from UpNorth Humboldt
34.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lamb's Bread
from 1Lyfe
26.57%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$56⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
* Cookie Dawg
from Marigold
19.18%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
805 (Quarter Pack) - Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$37¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Banjo (Quarter Pack) - Quarter
from Pacific Stone
17.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$37¼ oz
In-store only
Banana OG
from CRU Cannabis
28.83%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Sorbet
from Humboldt County Indoor
27.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Royal Sorbet
Strain
$62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
* Cherry Blossom Kush
from Farm Direct
17.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
* Watermelon OG
from Marigold
17.72%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve OG (Quarter Pack) - Quarter
from Pacific Stone
18%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$37¼ oz
In-store only
Kush Mints
from Ember Valley
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittlez Hanu Pod
from Butter Brand
65%
THC
___
CBD
$42½ g
In-store only
2:1 Cartridge - Half Gram Cartridge
from Care By Design
25%
THC
42.8%
CBD
$37½ g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purps PAX Era Pod - Half Gram
from Jetty Extracts
___
THC
0%
CBD
$371 g
In-store only
Pineapple Tsunami Hash Rosin - Gram
from Talking Trees Farms
53.25%
THC
4.57%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Cherry Cheescake Hanu Pod - Half Gram
from Gold Seal SF
90.1%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Gelato Hanu Pod - Half Gram
from Butter Brand
66%
THC
___
CBD
$42½ g
In-store only
Creamsicle Hanu Pod - Half Gram
from Beezle
55.8%
THC
___
CBD
$62½ g
In-store only
Banana OG Hanu Pod - Half Gram
from Beezle
54.41%
THC
___
CBD
$62½ g
In-store only
Zkittles Hanu Pod - Half Gram
from Beezle
___
THC
___
CBD
$62½ g
In-store only
12345 ... 9