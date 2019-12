Our Mission SPARC exists to be a positive, guiding light for our industry, communities, patients and customers. Our Promise SPARC is a long-trusted source for the highest quality cannabis. Our cannabis products are sustainably grown on our Sonoma County estate in fully organic, biodynamic fields using only natural sunlight. SPARC began in 1998 as a trailblazer in medical cannabis, and today continues to originate and propagate many of the industry’s most rigorous quality-control practices. For those who benefit from medical cannabis and those who responsibly enjoy adult-use cannabis, SPARC is committed to advancing the standards of how cannabis is cultivated, packaged and retailed industry-wide, and being a force for good in the neighborhoods and communities we call home. Our History SPARC’s roots began early in cannabis regulation, reaching as far back as 1998 when CA Proposition 215 was passed, making medical cannabis available to those with a doctor’s recommendation. After years of growing and distributing with our collective, the first SPARC retail facility opened in 2010 at 1256 Mission Street in the SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco and was immediately lauded for the quality of service, wide selection of product, and the stunning design of the facility. Shortly afterward, SPARC opened two of the first legally permitted, commercial-scale cultivation facilities in SF, committed to bringing quality products to our customers at affordable prices. In 2015, SPARC merged with Peace in Medicine, a highly respected industry peer with two retail facilities in Sonoma County, and in 2016 SPARC opened our newest retail facility in San Francisco’s historic Lower Haight neighborhood. 2017 saw SPARC beginning cultivating cannabis at our new estate in Sonoma County’s lush wine country, and in 2018 our farm became Demeter Certified for Biodynamic cultivation, making our facility one of the largest Biodynamic cannabis farms in California A10-18-0000142-TEMP