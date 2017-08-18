Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
SPARK DISPENSARY
"Every Experience Matters"
Spark Rewards - Join the Spark Rewards program to earn points and save on product and merchandise!
What you get:
-Earn 1 point for every $1 spent
-Redeem your points for any merchandise or product in store
Loyalty Program Details - Earn points, get good stuff!
*100 Points - $5 off purchase
*400 Points - $20 off purchase
*700 Points - $35 off purchase + 10% off coupon for any one item - glass or accessories of equal/lesser value
*1000 Points - $50 off entire purchase + Free Spark T-shirt!
Bonus Point Rewards:
On Your Birthday - Complimentary 100 points!
On Your 21st Birthday - Claim your 100 points for your birthday AND get an EXTRA 50 points!
On Your Spark Anniversary - Complimentary 200 points!
Write a review on our Instagram, Facebook or MassRoots - Get a 1/2 gram Preroll for $1
**Disclaimer**
Discount cannot exceed 50% of total purchase. Will apply to total sale / after tax.