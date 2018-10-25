Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is THE dispo to go to. Amazing staff, great vibes and quality product.
tmckenzie21
on September 24, 2019
Josh was absolutely amazing! He explained everything very thoroughly. He is very funny! If we could give them 10 stars we would.
r.hoff
on June 21, 2019
Love it there, very reasonable prices and flower is amazing, great staff too!! Thank you Spark 1!!
cecearielle
on December 19, 2018
After my first visit to this dispensary they are my go to dispensary. All the staff is so polite every time I come in. They educate me on what they have in stock and any deals I can take part in. The quality of the weed is fantastic. I would highly recommend. 10/10 rating for me.
markdowns
on November 26, 2018
It was my first dispensary visit. Very nice selection and great quality products