tank406 on February 13, 2019

I have been a patient of the better part of 5 years with spark1, i have dealt with bob since before there was a store front, and when he was tending the counter himself! and for a very long time swore by my provider, while quality is never a question, and among select staff customer service and knowledge is bountiful. Within my last 6 months i have seen a sharp decline in knowledge, customer service, personability, consistency, and execution from this provider, specifically out of the Bozeman branch. I can not get consistent access to method of care, (specific example being capsules coming in constantly different doses, pack sizes, and availability) sometimes they are in, sometime the bud tender has no idea what I am talking about. sometimes they do and have no idea where they come from or when more are coming. I have received mislabeled medicine, (Critical cure marked with a 27%thc and <1% cbd tag. while advertised as a CBD strain.) to no explanation as to why, or how. or any follow up on what, if any course of action was taken to remedy the issue. even for myself, i simply got a verbal shoulder shrug. while i understand from one person to another, and for me specifically, its not a life ending ordeal, but in the business of prescription medicine, this could have been the difference in aspirin and Oxycontin. this could be the difference in a patient who uses CBD without the addition of psychoactives, having an episode from a mislabeled medicine with way more punch than they are used too or have ever experienced. while the example is extreme, I feel the recourse in this situation had much to be desired. while i never made a big deal of the issues, the cumulative sum of them, and others, in such a span of time, after so many years of flawless service, is disheartening, and come to find after so long, that my card is also no longer payed for by the provider, with no explanation, when so many others in town are doing this and more for their patients, I have simply decided to let my card expire for now while i find a provider to fulfill these short comings. hopefully this shed some light on issues, and helps anyone else from having the same experiences.