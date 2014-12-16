RoxyBee
The Butte store is awful. Product is cheap, the budtenders are rude and have no idea what they are talking about, and they have an abundance of very young people in and out.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
The Butte store is awful. Product is cheap, the budtenders are rude and have no idea what they are talking about, and they have an abundance of very young people in and out.
This dispensary has a huge selection of strains and products. I'm so glad I made the switch to them.
I have been a patient of the better part of 5 years with spark1, i have dealt with bob since before there was a store front, and when he was tending the counter himself! and for a very long time swore by my provider, while quality is never a question, and among select staff customer service and knowledge is bountiful. Within my last 6 months i have seen a sharp decline in knowledge, customer service, personability, consistency, and execution from this provider, specifically out of the Bozeman branch. I can not get consistent access to method of care, (specific example being capsules coming in constantly different doses, pack sizes, and availability) sometimes they are in, sometime the bud tender has no idea what I am talking about. sometimes they do and have no idea where they come from or when more are coming. I have received mislabeled medicine, (Critical cure marked with a 27%thc and <1% cbd tag. while advertised as a CBD strain.) to no explanation as to why, or how. or any follow up on what, if any course of action was taken to remedy the issue. even for myself, i simply got a verbal shoulder shrug. while i understand from one person to another, and for me specifically, its not a life ending ordeal, but in the business of prescription medicine, this could have been the difference in aspirin and Oxycontin. this could be the difference in a patient who uses CBD without the addition of psychoactives, having an episode from a mislabeled medicine with way more punch than they are used too or have ever experienced. while the example is extreme, I feel the recourse in this situation had much to be desired. while i never made a big deal of the issues, the cumulative sum of them, and others, in such a span of time, after so many years of flawless service, is disheartening, and come to find after so long, that my card is also no longer payed for by the provider, with no explanation, when so many others in town are doing this and more for their patients, I have simply decided to let my card expire for now while i find a provider to fulfill these short comings. hopefully this shed some light on issues, and helps anyone else from having the same experiences.
I am a new patient with Spark1 but my experience with them thus far has been incredibly positive. They paid for my consultation with the doctor and also took care of all of my paperwork with the state. All for free. The Bozeman store is very clean and nice and their staff is incredibly knowledgeable and friendly. This is a five star Bozeman business.
Bad customer service! Always out of product! Seems more like a weed store than a medical marijuana provider. Today i filed a complaint with the Montana medical marijuana board. And hours later I was told to never come into the store again. This is my medication for epilepsy. Without it, I will have seizures. Some could be severe and change my life forever. If your looking for a medical provider I would choose anyone but them. They put my heath in jeopardy and that should be against the law. This place is bad news if your health depends on it.
The best medical grade cannabis around! Super friendly and knowledgeable staff. Their CBD products are incredible too.
Love the store and the knowledge of the people working here!
awsome visit good meds
I love this place! Clean and nicely set up store, the staff is awesome and very knowledgeable about their product. Great variety in strains and honestly the best prices I've seen lately.
Great atmosphere. The product is good quality and the customer service is great! They always have the best advice for products based on your medical needs.