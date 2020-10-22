Our organization has a successful history in retail sales and putting the customer first. We understand the importance of providing a positive and engaging experience for our customers and we are driven by developing relationships within the communities we serve. We are delighted to be at the forefront of this newly developed industry and our goal is to provide our customers with a safe, educational way to purchase their favourite cannabis products. Our staff aim to understand your needs and requirements and will work with you to ensure that your experience is nothing short of delightful. We will be offering the full range of products as well as a curated selection of accessories at each of our locations, and since we call Peterborough home, this is where we have decided to open our first two stores, with more to follow! Whether you are new to cannabis consumption or would consider yourself a connoisseur, we look forward to meeting you and offering you an unparalleled shopping experience. Come visit us Downtown Peterborough at 340 Charlotte St.