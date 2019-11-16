We price match any dispensary in Washington County if we carry the exact same product. Just show us the shops "current menu" on Leafly, Weedmaps or online and we will award you the EXACT PRICE! Stop in, save big on your favorite marijuana items and see why everyone is loving our shop. All prices on our menu include tax. (Medical patients get a 20% discount on all cannabis products on our menu.) Our dispensary is tucked away in a very private location near downtown Hillsboro at the end of SW Dennis Ave. Please call us directly if you have any questions about our dispensary located in Hillsboro. (971) 317-2110.