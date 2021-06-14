I’m a mature international walk-in customer of the Imperial Centre SpiritLeaf outlet. There is significant competition in this business with great locations everywhere now and small differences in product quality, selection and pricing. As a seasoned businessman I can confidently say it’s your Human Resources and the experience they create for customers that can make the real difference in customer satisfaction and retention. While all my staff interactions have been great, of particular note and mention must be made of Robert Jaicarran who has routinely made it a pleasure returning to do business !!! Keep it up Robert, you are a treasure to your organization and owners.