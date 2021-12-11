Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis. We believe in connecting people in a world that is deeply divided. We believe that everyone matters equally, regardless of status, age, ethnicity or creed. We aim to foster a true community spirit through what we stand for, who we serve and the products we provide. There’s so much to see and experience. Come visit us at 170 Sandalwood Pky East in Brampton Ontario.