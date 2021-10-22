Spiritleaf Cannabis Store in Legacy, Calgary, Alberta Calgary's largest Spiritleaf is in the new retail destination of Township, located in the community of Legacy, on the southeastern edge of Calgary. This residential neighbourhood can be found east of Macleod Trail and south of the community of Walden. It is a residential development with everything from condos to estate homes and plenty of green spaces, including 15 km of scenic pathways. It offers all the amenities a new development would, such as a shopping district, many restaurants and entertainment. Come in and grab an ice cold beverage to go, or browse our vast array of displays with lots of the latest products to view and purchase from. Or if you just want to chat with one of our Cannabis Concierge we're always happy to share our passion for the products we carry. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis, and our staff definitely delivers that goal. We aim to foster true community spirit through what we stand for, who we serve and the products we provide.