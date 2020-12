Wow!! Wow!! Wow!! When you walk in this place it takes your breath away. The store is so clean, has plenty of product, and looks amazing! This is not your run of the mill store. The staff is welcoming and knows their stuff. They were able to answer all my questions and had some great suggestions for me as well. Not only do they have plants but they have drinks and edibles too. They have everything you could want. The decor was so inviting and made me feel so comfortable that I never wanted to leave. Finally Collingwood has a comfortable, welcoming, upscale cannabis store. I was blown away by the entire experience and will never go anywhere else. You have a customer for life !