Located in the west end of Toronto, Spiritleaf Sherway is conveniently located where Etobicoke meets Mississauga, directly across from CF Sherway Gardens between the LCBO & Staples - easily accessible by car, foot or transit or car where Hwy. 427 meets the Gardiner Expressway & the QEW. This popular shopping district features no shortage of the world's most prominent retailers and so many famed eateries, there is something for everyone in this area. Follow the Etobicoke Creek south to Marie Curtis Park for some stunning waterfront nature trails, or head north to the Village of Islington complete with artistic murals & farmer’s markets at the historic Montgomery’s Inn. Locally owned and operated, Spiritleaf Sherway is offering an elevated in-store experience, a robust cannabis selection and Select and Collect to ensure a premium cannabis retail experience, whether you’re visiting in-store or online. Don’t forget to ask us about our customer benefits program, the Collective, on your next visit so you can feel the love every time you shop with Spiritleaf.