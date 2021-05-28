In the town of Ancaster within the city of Hamilton, you'll find a Spiritleaf cannabis shop. This historic district has a community park, arena and several sports facilities. Offering pesticide-free gardens, summer concerts and plenty of local history; the Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum has something for everyone. Some other events in town include the Paris To Ancaster Bicycle Race and the annual Lobsterfest, which are enjoyed by both residents and visitors. For foodies, there are plenty of casual and formal dining options. Don't miss the scenery at the Ancaster Mill or treat yourself to something special at the Caniche French Bakery. Many interesting and notable people call Ancaster home, including a Nobel Prize Winner, a well-known Native American literary writer and athletes of all kinds. The region also features the Niagara Escarpment, with the oldest forest ecosystem and trees in eastern North America, making it a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. See several iconic waterfalls and more of the area’s beautiful forests along the Ancaster Village Waterfall Walk. This community has so much to see and do!