DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 1g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$15.75each
In-store only
LBS Moonbeam - 3.5g
from LBS
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$48.95each
In-store only
LBS Palm Tree CBD - 3.5g
from LBS
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
LBS Sunset - 3.5g
from LBS
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$46.95each
In-store only
Alta Vie Campfire - 1g
from Alta Vie
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Alta Vie Campfire - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Aurora Banana Split - 1g
from Aurora
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$13.5each
In-store only
Aurora Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Pakistani Chitral Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Edison La Strada Acadia - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$10.78each
In-store only
Edison La Strada Acadia - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Edison City Lights Critical Kush - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Edison Casa Blanca - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
La Blanca Gold
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Edison Rio Bravo - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Wabanaki
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Grail Headband - 3.5g
from Grail
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$49.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Kosher Kush - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$48.75each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Lemon Skunk - 7g
from DNA Genetics
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$93.75each
In-store only
Sundial Growers Calm Zen Berry - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$48.75each
In-store only
Aurora MK Ultra - 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Canaca Mango - 3.5g
from Canaca
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$37.95each
In-store only
7ACRES Sensi Star - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$48.95each
In-store only
7ACRES White Widow - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
13%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$44.95each
In-store only
Tweed Boaty McBoatface - 3.5g
from Tweed
1%
THC
3%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Tweed Herringbone - 3.5g
from Tweed
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Kens Kush
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs BC Sungrown Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$48.75each
In-store only
Broken Coast Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Petrolia Headstash
Strain
$49.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Alta Vie Airplane Mode - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiskaberry
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Tweed Balmoral - 7g
from Tweed
15%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$76.99each
In-store only
High Tide Dark Star - 3.5g
from HIGH TIDE
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$49.95each
In-store only
Canna Farms Sunfarms Hash Plant - 3.5g
from CannaFarms
15.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Whistler Cannabis Chocolope - 3.5g
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$65.95each
In-store only
Aurora LA Confidential -3.5g
from Aurora
12%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Namaste Durga Mata 2 - 3.5g
from Namaste
3%
THC
8%
CBD
Durga Mata
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Tweed Argyle - 1g
from Tweed
2%
THC
2%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$12.95each
In-store only
Tweed Argyle - 3.5g
from Tweed
2%
THC
2%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Edison Reserve La Strada - 7g
from Edison
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$99each
In-store only
