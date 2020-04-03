447 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 110
Show All 94
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$420
Staff picks
Edison Limelight - 3.5g
from Edison
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Ultra Sour
Strain
$46.95each
In-store only
All Products
Namaste Wappa - 3.5g
from Namaste
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$29.95each
In-store only
Edison City Lights - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
Tweed Balmoral - 3.5g
from Tweed
15%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Edison La Strada - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Tangerine Dream - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Edison El Dorado - 3.5g
from Edison
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Kanata
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
EHT Time Warp A3 - 3.5g
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Time Warp A3
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Alta Vie Cabaret - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$38.95each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 301 Napali CBD - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
3%
THC
6%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$45.95each
In-store only
Edison Casa Blanca - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
La Blanca Gold
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Canaca Select Sensi Star - 3.5g
from Canaca Select
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Delahaze - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
DelaHaze
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Edison Casa Blanca - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
La Blanca Gold
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
Edison La Strada - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Qwest Reserve Wedding Breath - 3.5g
from Qwest Reserve
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Breath
Strain
$69.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$48.95each
In-store only
Sundial Lift Lemon Riot - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
Tweed Herringbone - 3.5g
from Tweed
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Kens Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis Banana Split - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$53.95each
In-store only
Aurora Temple - 3.5g
from Aurora
0%
THC
7%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Canaca Great North CBD - 3.5g
from Canaca
0%
THC
10%
CBD
Great North CBD
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis Kent County Kush - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kent County Kush
Strain
$52.95each
In-store only
Flowr BC Diesel - 3.5g
from Flowr BC
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Diesel
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Lemon Skunk - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$48.95each
In-store only
Flowr BC Sour Diesel - 7g
from Flowr BC
7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$58.95each
In-store only
Sundial Lift Lemon Riot - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Sundial Lift Citrus Punch - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Punch
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
The Batch Half Quarter - 3.5g
from The Batch
10%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$26.95each
In-store only
Tweed Highlands - 1g
from Tweed
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Hexo Tsunami - 3.5g
from HEXO
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Solei Free - 3.5g
from Solei
0.4%
THC
11%
CBD
Treasure Island
Strain
$31.95each
In-store only
The Batch Quarter - 7g
from The Batch
10%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$51.95each
In-store only
Hexo Terra - 3.5g
from HEXO
0%
THC
9%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$29.95each
In-store only
Edison Lola Montes - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hashplant
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
Riff Two-Tone Ban - 3.5g
from RIFF
12.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Riff Blue Ninety Eight - 3.5g
from RIFF
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Rockstar Kush
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Sundial Calm Twilight - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager OG
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
Sundial Calm Berry Bliss - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Voodoo
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Good Supply Dealer's Pick Indica - 3.5g
from Good Supply
16%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$31.95each
In-store only
12345 ... 12