Spiritleaf - Beltline - Calgary
403-475-3434
Sensi Star by Acreage Pharms Sale - 3.5G for $39.95
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/27/2019
Now on sale at the Beltline Spiritleaf location for only $39.95 - A true high-THC indica style, known for gorgeous crystals against dark green and purple colouring. This award-winning product has an earthy, pungent aroma and flavor.
Sale price is only available at our Beltline (10th Avenue) location. Sale price only applies to 3.5G. Sale price ends at time of close on November 26, 2019.
Indica by Twd. Sale - 3.5G for $25.95
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/27/2019
Now on sale at the Beltline Spiritleaf location for only $25.95!
Sale price is only available at our Beltline (10th Avenue) location. Sale price only applies to 3.5G. Sale price ends at time of close November 26th, 2019.